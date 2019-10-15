Readers' Vent: Oct. 15, 2019

Americans are getting tired of Trump’s rant and rave lies at his rallies. Why do we need to see all of his anger and hear his cursing on TV news? Children watch TV! He does not impress people with his behavior anymore.
What is wrong with the Republicans in Congress? People keep asking them to do the right thing and they keep saying, “Let me think about it.”
The WVU athletic department asks fans to stripe the stands in gold and blue, then the team shows up in gray. That’s not our color. Win or lose, those uniforms should be burned. Along with Huggins’ black pullover.
Everyone I know is complaining about Suddenlink and their service. I’ve called several times to complain about the choppy picture on TV and slow internet. They tell me that they will check out my complaint and let me know when it’s resolved. When I don’t hear back I call again and of course they tell me that they are not aware of any issues in my area. I don’t really want a dish, but they are pushing me toward getting one. It can’t be any worse.
The president really is rude and crude, but is to be preferred over the Harvard educated, who want big government to rule your very lives. The Democrats and Washington Establishment hate him, but also you have to realize these same people have contempt for all of us, the ordinary voters.
Well, I hope those that kept complaining about our hot and dry weather are happy now. Our normal weather is back. It’s cold, raining and nasty out. Miserable is what it is. Give me hot and dry anytime.
The GOP has inserted itself into the Christian leadership. Politics are not a holy activity and it is eroding the moral high ground the church is built upon.
Have you noticed reports in the Democrat-leaning news media, that the economy really is “bad,” and we the people just are too stupid to realize it? They report growth is “slow,” and we are headed for a recession. I like the president’s policies. They seem to favor growth in my 401(k).
NBA players won’t go to the White House but they will go play in China? Extreme hypocrites.
If Trump had been responsible for renaming the Christmas parade the “Winter” parade, those same complainers in Charleston would have been rushing to defend his move.
