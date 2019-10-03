Readers' Vent: Oct. 3, 2019

Dear President Trump, Be Best.
Danny Jones needs to ride off into the sunset. Sure, he was a four-term mayor, but never faced any real competition after his first election. He won due to low voter turnout. A qualified candidate would have easily beat him in any of those elections. No one cared what he had to say when he was in office and even less now.
Vote Republican to stop the madness? Is that a joke? It’s a Republican causing the madness. Get real!
If you choose to correct spelling and grammar on social media you should make sure your posts are error free.
Trump’s idle threats of what will happen if he doesn’t get his way, most recently a civil war in our country, are grounds enough to give him early retirement to a gated community.
Three years ago during the campaign we were told that China was going to invest millions in West Virginia. Show me the money.
The reason Donald Trump is making America great again is because he puts America first.
The Democrats aren’t impeaching Trump because of the phone call, they are impeaching him because he is Donald Trump. Whether you voted for him or not think about it, do you want the decision about who our president is to be made at the polls or by a bunch of sore losers.
I’ve been a Republican all my life. I hope our representatives (Capito and Mooney) will vote for what’s best for our country if a vote for impeachment is ever presented.
The U.S. needs to quit supporting Saudi Arabia’s war against Yemen and Iran. We are not Saudi puppets.
My heart goes out to the 400,000 people killed by opioids over the last 20 years. Cigarettes kill more than that many people each year.
I think the Gazette-Mail needs to poll our congressional delegation about impeachment again. It’s been a few days and a lot has happened. We deserve an update after each new scandal is revealed.
People in West Virginia need to realize that these are not real Democrats like we think of Democrats. These people are actually socialists hiding behind the name Democrat. We think of Democrats being pro-working people. That’s not the case any longer. Don’t be fooled.
