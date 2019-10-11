Readers' Vent: Oct. 11, 2019

Trump is the worst president in the history of the USA. He is so narcissistic that he can’t think of anything except what benefits him, his family, and his wealthy acquaintances. He does not care about America or Americans. He is similar to a mob boss or a cult leader. He has no loyalty to his followers. Wake up, folks!
I am not socialist-minded, but would not be against publicly funded junior college. The kids aren’t learning now during regular school what they need to know. They can’t do simple math in their head, or write a grammatically correct sentence. The emphasis needs to be on enhancing what they learn during K-12. Until that happens, “free college” is not going to make any difference.
If the mainstream media’s mouths are moving and Trump is mentioned, it is likely they are lying.
How about this perspective? A quote from a president who may have thought more of his country than his party: Rough Rider Teddy Roosevelt: “To announce that there must no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”
With the news about low tax rates for billionaires, I’m reminded of what a conservative history professor once told my lecture class: The rich get richer and the poor get babies.
Biden had better hope they don’t have an impeachment trial. There is no way that he and Hunter don’t get caught up in that. I’m sure that is what the Democrats want anyway.
Trump sold out the Kurds to Turkey. Turkey has an evil, egotistical, corrupt dictator, just the kind Trump admires.
