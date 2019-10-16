Readers' Vent: Oct. 16, 2019

Putin’s venture in Syria just went from a terrible mistake to a great success. Thanks to President Trump.
How many Harvard alumni do you know who show contempt for ordinary people, or are you just parroting neoconservative propaganda? I didn’t go to Harvard, but I certainly have contempt for our rude, crude president.
Please let your Facebook friends know they didn’t take Reese’s Cups off the market. You might also let them know traditional newspapers have real news.
To have a whistleblower you must have a secret event or secret intentions. The WB usually has solid incontrovertible evidence of their accusations.
Amy Goodwin has been the best thing to happen to Charleston. I’m tired of the Republican Party’s manufactured outrage. On both the local and national levels, they have forgotten how to govern. It is just all fake outrage.
If you receive income and don’t pay taxes on it, then it’s free. If you get subsides on your rent or utilities, then it’s free. If you accept health care that you don’t pay for, it’s free. If you accept food stamps, it’s free. All of that is income and should be taxed just as my income is taxed. Paying a little sales tax doesn’t make you a taxpayer.
You should obey our God before you obey the Constitution. The Constitution can’t get you to Heaven, only through Jesus Christ. Without Jesus we would not have Christmas, and Christmas is to celebrate Jesus’ birth.
Trump’s betrayal of the Kurdish people is another crime against America. How many more setbacks can we stand before there’s no going back? Turns out the Kurds did fight the Nazis in WW2. Trump’s ignorant actions are juvenile and mean-spirited and the sooner he departs, the better.
Was the U.S. military forced out of Syria by Trump, Putin or Erdogan?
