Readers' Vent: Oct. 1, 2019

I would like to know what is in the air we breathe. The rainwater in my rain barrel is frothing.
Trump continues to roll back environmental standards, the most recent California’s fuel standards. We need to get this guy out of office and move toward a uniform and aggressive environmental plan to combat global warming. Wake up folks and be proactive! We must take steps to save our planet now!
When one person can be enabled by Congressional Democrats to interfere with a President elected by 63 million people, there is a real problem with our Washington government, and it isn’t President Trump.
Our current president acts more like George Wallace than George Washington.
I don’t understand why anyone would believe that inhaling vaporized oil is harmless.
Mr. Morrisey is looking for a hand out. Must be nice to have such a platform to bum money for a living. A great number of fellow West Virginians are struggling to pay for basic needs thanks to him and his like-minded Republicans.
When Capito runs again she needs to explain her unwavering support for Trump over the well-being of West Virginia’s youth.
Let’s stop wasting untold dollars on political squabbling. For almost three years our president has been under investigation for apparently being offensive to the politicians in office. Nothing has come of it but name-calling and more hurt feelings. Scratching mutual backs is a way of life in politics, especially with other countries. I think the whole lot of them should be impeached if wasting tax dollars for personal gain is all that is required.
You say you’re against all welfare, personal or corporate. There’s a big difference between those two. Personal welfare programs are for those with proven physical or mental disabilities. On the other hand, corporate welfare goes to greedy companies who have the political power to pass laws that give tax money to themselves. You are always saying that those people on on welfare are lazy, which is not true. You should read up on the issue and quit slandering the disabled.
The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is a good idea. Has there been any progress on the proposed Birthplace of Rivers national park?
