Readers' Vent: Oct. 7, 2019

I am perplexed by the occasional vents that claim that President Trump is working for the American people. Seriously, what has he done?
Making excuses for or tolerating drug addicts is wrong it’s always been wrong and it will always be wrong. It’s wrong to use taxpayer money to support drug addicts habits by giving them needles. It’s no different than a parent giving their child money to buy drugs. It’s just wrong. I don’t want a penny of my money going toward supporting these addicts. I have addicts in my family. I wouldn’t give them money either.
Coming down off the hill at Walmart in Cross Lanes there is a speed limit of 25 mph, however the next sign says 30 mph when flashing, this made me giggle.
The sad thing is, the Republicans tried for seven years to impeach President Obama and could not do it. Now they are crying because those dastardly Democrats want to impeach the worst president ever.
How state agencies decide on leadership roles: Employee files grievance against supervisor for harassment. Employee is granted relief in form of a contract to be left alone. Supervisor is promoted.
I’m so afraid of election interference I’m not even gonna vote this time. Russians wrecked it last time, this time could be aliens or anything.
Anyone who does not think that Joe Biden’s son should be investigated supports corruption.
I’m all for taking care of those Americans that are elderly and severely disabled. That’s not welfare. Welfare is handing out money to those Americans that are capable of working but choose not to. All welfare is tied to greed. When you take don’t earn or deserve. You need to learn what welfare is.
Hep C may be up, but children, pets, and first responders coming in contact with contaminated needles is down. For me, that’s a win.
I believe Sen. Capito is strong enough to win her Senate race without going all in with Trump. She is taking a huge gamble staying on his coat tail when she doesn’t need to.
