Readers' Vent: Oct. 24, 2019

I want to see a list which indicates whether these opioid abusers are on public assistance or not. There’s your answer right there. If they had jobs, they wouldn’t have the time or money for pill popping.
Our congressional delegation owes us a report of where they stand on Trump’s alleged indiscretions. We need to know if they’re going to stay on this Trump train or not.
People stop listening to the liberals. No one will ever do away with Social Security or Medicare for our elderly or severely handicapped. It will never happen. What does need to happen is to restructure or cut those from welfare programs, Social Security, and Medicaid that could and should be working. I’m OK with those cuts. But I’m sick and tired of liberals threatening and scaring our elderly with these lies.
Trump is severely narcissistic. He cares no more for average Americans than he does for the Kurds or immigrant children. He is incapable of compassion for others or empathy.
What else is Trump going to give the Russians, California might be next since he is mad at them. He claims be so tough, but he caved in to the president of Turkey like a marshmallow. Every time someone gets in his face he immediately caves in. I sure don’t want him being my president.
Sure, God gives us choices. But he also tells us exactly what we have to do to follow him. There is nothing left up to question or debate. The choice we have is to either follow Him or not. There are no options on how to follow Him. So in that sense, He dictated to us the rules, we have no say in the rules.
Purchased a new vehicle and was dreading the new revamped license plates, (you know, the ones similar to state vehicle plates so we don’t see state plates in the wrong place or in mass numbers). Pleasantly surprised when new plates were like old plates and not that nasty rust color. Thanks DMV.
When will something be done about the accidents at the Nitro exit? If it is raining, there is an accident therefore traffic deadlock. The entrance ramps at Nitro and St. Albans are bizarre, dangerous and a public hazard.
