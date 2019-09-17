Readers' Vent: Sept. 17, 2019

Auto workers go on strike, wanting more of the record profits of GM. Now we learn they have a corrupt union, some things never change. I wish they’d keep their union clean and quit supporting Republican demagogues like Trump, then I’d feel more supportive. But some things never change.
How do we know the Saudi’s didn’t blow up their own oil factory? We need a trusted source to investigate. Saudi Arabia is ran by a proven liar.
Democrats did not boo God, they simply didn’t want religion in their platform. You are twisting the facts. I sure remember NASCAR fans booing Michelle Obama, which I saw with my own eyes. That’s when I stopped paying attention to NASCAR.
So glad to see the climate change article on the front page. People need to see the truth. Sustained outrage! Global warming should be front page news every day until the problem is corrected.
I also picked WVU to beat NC State. Good pick Lenny B. WOOF!
Wow! A lot of angry people bashing President Trump on here lately. I feel sorry for people who invest so much anger and hate. I’m sure you will all live a happy and healthy life.
Isn’t it quaint that the Sackler family has a friendly fox in the henhouse, Luther Strange, who’s job is to protect their enormous ill begotten profits from selling deadly opioids. It is a shame that in the U.S. the wealthy are allowed to profit from activities that would land a poor person in prison for life, but the rich are simply permitted to buy their way out with political donations. The U.S. is off the rails.
Allowing golf carts on Nitro city streets is going to end in badly for someone. Look at the accompanying photo and you will see that the golf cart is actually making a u-turn on a state highway, not a side street. Nitro city government has a long history of bad judgment and this is another example. Avoid Nitro or you may have a wreck with one of these golf carts.
For 18 years, Congress has been woefully inadequate at best, and blatantly missing in regard this war in Afghanistan.
Why are these schools not meeting attendance goals? What happened to throwing these sorry parents in jail for not making sure their kids are sent to school? Bring back truancy officers to pick these kids up from the mall, stores and streets. No excuse!
