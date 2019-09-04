Readers' Vent: Sept. 4, 2019

It amazes me that U.S. citizens think it’s OK to lie — it’s just what we do. My Bible teaches me that all liars will have their place in the lake of fire. It also teaches me that you will believe bad is good and good is bad. Wake up America, where have your values gone?
Kanawha Boulevard East residents are to be commended for adding more rose bushes to their front yards this summer. Thank you for your efforts to restore roses to the Rose City, one of Charleston’s many nicknames.
I wish our politicians would quit lying to us about climate change.
Banning alcohol during prohibition never stopped nor slowed the flow of alcohol, it simply created a new class of criminals. If the liberals are ever successful in banning guns that is what will happen again. Gun violence will not go down and otherwise law-abiding citizens will become criminals. Mark it down.
Dear China, the solution to the Hong Kong problem is simple; let them have their freedom.
Democrat party is in total chaos. They’re in such a panic to win something they want Superman Joe to fly back and run against Justice. They’re so blinded by hate and loss of power they don’t see Republicans don’t like Justice. Justice will be lucky if he wins the primary.
I couldn’t care less about President Trump’s playing golf. He’s not playing alone. He’s playing with politicians and foreign dignitaries. He’s accomplished more on the golf course than Obama ever did with his pen and phone.
Someone recently said guns aren’t the problem, it’s a people problem. I wonder if that same person would agree that opioids and the drug manufacturers aren’t the problem, it’s the people taking the drugs who are the problem.
Yes, transportation and technology are vastly different today from when the state constitution was drafted, but there is still no substitution for hands-on management and being in the office daily.
Thank you, thank you for bringing back “On File!”
The tragedy in the Bahamas makes me wonder how pols like Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito can still be climate change deniers and show their faces on public.
