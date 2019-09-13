Readers' Vent: Sept. 13, 2019

So a new school year begins in West Virginia. You would think these students would be in class during school hours wouldn’t you? Nope. They’re in the Town Center, restaurants, or standing on the street corners. Maybe Truancy Officers need to make a comeback.
As more people leave this state to improve their lives the state government does nothing to stop it. Nothing is done to improve life here. This isn’t a political party issue. It doesn’t matter who is in control. It’s always been a fact these elected officials and out of state companies profit while the citizens are left holding the bag.
It’s amazing to me that the Kanawha Valley is the red headed step child of the state. Businesses bringing jobs seem to bypass this area for the northern parts of the state. I wonder why that is?
Drug addiction is not a disease. Did they catch this from a virus or malignancy? No. They “caught” it from their own free will. Stop making victims out of these people who chose to make bad choices. Misusing medication, sticking needles in your arm, or snorting crushed pills is not a disease.
You can paint whatever you like on the buildings of the West Side but it doesn’t help clean up this town. Get rid of the drug dealers, addicted thieves, hookers, and thugs. Charleston is falling apart at it’s seams but Nero fiddles while Rome burns I guess.
From what I see in the vents people send in, some would vote for a Democrat even if they witnessed them killing people. Why can’t people vote for the best person for the job. No matter their politics. Don’t listen to pundits listen to the people running and what comes out of their mouth. Republicans are not wrong on everything and neither are Democrats but some are better for the country than others.
My wife and I just returned from a 9/11 observance at the Putnam County Courthouse. Very nicely done by the American Legion, short speech, recognition of people, gun salute — all very good. But sadly, only about a hundred people in attendance, very few men, and no young people. Does one of the worst attacks on America not matter to our new generations?