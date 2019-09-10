Readers' Vent: Sept. 10, 2019

Who is responsible for cleaning up the trash at the Mink Shoals Park and Ride? That mattress and box springs has been there for over a month. If I was able to clean it up I would, but unfortunately I can’t.
The president’s made for TV Camp David Peace Production blew up in his face. The Afghan people are desperate for peace while Trump is plotting a reality TV show.
For everybody who gained coverage under ACA another, if not two or three, lost coverage. Small companies cut benefits, cut hours or laid workers off to meet requirements. Two sides of the ACA story. Two books to read. Maybe you should have read both before reaching an opinion.
If the sale of guns and ammo were banned outright today, it would do nothing to prevent mass shootings. The country is already saturated with tens of millions of firearms and more tons of ammo.
Gazette editorial pushing the “climate change” hoax confirms what many of us have been saying all along. The editorial points out how WV can profit fighting “climate change.” There you have it. It’s not about saving the earth. It’s about making money.
President Trump found a way to have NOAA confirm a report that anyone who watched Hurricane Dorian reports from Day 1 knew was false. During the 2018 campaign, he constantly said that the Obama Administration’s economic reports were false. Based on the false NOAA report how do we know that his administration’s economic reports are correct?
The world is running out of heroes. History is repeating itself with money-power hungry, fascist, thugs like before WWI and WWII. The thugs are destroying democracy. Wake up America!!
Bridge Valley would have been a real shot in the arm for the West Side but moving it there never did make much sense.
Before the “Great Recession,” Republicans warned the Democrats you couldn’t keep loaning money you didn’t have to people who couldn’t pay it back. Watching the Democrats campaign for 2020. History will repeat itself if any are elected.
The elderly and disabled aren’t the target of benefit cuts. It’s the lazy moochers living with their disabled and elderly family members sponging off the freebies who are being targeted.
Beto O’Rourke is a complete idiot. Now wearing shirts with repeated F-bombs. The far left is just dirt.
