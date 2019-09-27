Readers' Vent: Sept. 27, 2019

Mining coal has always been a dangerous, dirty, unhealthy, difficult job, and bad for the environment, but we had few other options. Now we have cleaner options that use solar, wind, and powerful batteries. It is time to let go of coal. Just as we replaced horses with automobiles, whale oil with gas and then electricity, we must replace coal with solar and wind energy. Let it go, let it go.
After the Kavanaugh drama, it is clear Congressional Democrats will tell any lie to get what they want. Why would anybody believe them now that President Trump has violated his oath of office?
It would be interesting to hear what the alumni of Trump University have to say about the President’s behavior.
What’s the most dangerous place in Charleston? Between a camera and former GOP chairman and U.S. attorney Mike Stuart.
Capitol Market and its board with their unfair practices has now given me the perfect reason not to patronize any businesses there.
Thank goodness Juul will stop advertising. Actually they don’t need to advertise to maintain their sales because after all, their product is just as addictive as cigarettes so they already have hordes of addicts on their hook.
They say that money cannot buy happiness, but it can apparently buy a stoplight that no one else in St. Albans needs, except for the Moses family and their car dealership. I hope residents remember this when they need a car and buy elsewhere.
We went out to pick up some prescriptions today. Lots and lots of road work being done. We should have general elections every two years.
The Gazette-Mail needs to tell us where Senators Capito and Manchin stand on the latest Trump accusations. Do they believe this President is above the law?
Our absentee governor refuses to put his assets in a blind trust, and big businesses and government agencies alike continue to throw money at him by partying at the Greenbrier. But what is our federal prosecutor worried about? Legal medical marijuana. That’s a Republican for you.