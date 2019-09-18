Readers' Vent: Sept. 18, 2019

I think golf carts being allowed on the side streets in Nitro is a great idea. They are easy to handle, economical and environmentally friendly. It is the responsibility of everyone who operates a vehicle (gas powered or otherwise) to be aware of their surroundings while driving/riding.
We live in a time when wolves in sheep’s clothing have commandeered the GOP and a majority of churches.
Let’s see how the GOP treats the UAW. Keep in mind that without unions keeping wages up, all wages would fall.
The Bahamas is part of the Commonwealth of Nations (members are former territories under the United Kingdom rule and for most whose monarch is still Queen Elizabeth II.) Why not let the UK help them through their hurricane disaster? We still have Puerto Rico and our own disaster areas to fix. The U.S. really can’t fix the world even though, God knows, we have tried repeatedly. I get that we are a great country, but we do have our limits.
It is very doubtful Iran attacked the Saudi oil wells. It doesn’t make any sense at all. How could this help Iran?
A venter refers to Hillary Clinton as secular. She has referred to her United Methodist faith many times. Trump has no heart regarding deporting sick children and not caring about migrant camps. “Suffer the children to come unto me, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”
