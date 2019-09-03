Readers' Vent: Sept. 3, 2019

School calendars are largely determined by the West Virginia Legislature for beginning/ending dates. County school boards develop school year calendars. Parents can schedule next summer’s vacation by using the school calendar provided by each school. Teachers don’t set prices for pool memberships or try to cheat teens out of summer jobs. Teachers do, however, spend their own time and money during the summer break to prepare lessons and classrooms for all students, even those whose parents complain about everything.
Our governor lives in Lewisburg and I am sure enjoys reliable broadband service. I also live in Greenbrier County and face the challenges from unreliable broadband service. What is the matter with this picture?
The venter who’d rather take their chances with unrestricted gun usage is far more into guns than safety. Why does the NRA block the CDC from publishing gun death statistics?
Trump frequently bashed Obama for playing golf and promised, that if elected, he would be too busy to play golf. So, how’s that working out? Trump has spent 211 days at his golf resorts out of 945 as president. Another broken promise to Americans.
What is our delegation to Washington doing about climate change? Denying coal’s role is very tragic for young West Virginians.
Thank you to Bil Lepp for perfectly articulating everything that needs to be said about the gun issue (mass killings) in our country. There is no doubt in my mind that a majority of our citizens feel the same, but we are apparently at the mercy of the NRA and our politicians that are the organization’s puppets. It is our country’s shame that we allow killing innocents without action to attempt to prevent it.
As a Republican I am not scared to vote against Trump. He needs to go. Period.
The 1st Amendment separated church and state to protect both from each other. The collusion of the two is largely responsible for declining church membership.
With all the problems in our country and you’re posting about Denmark, Greenland and President Trump’s comments. He’s teasing you and the news media like a cat chasing a laser pointer. While you’re chasing the red dot, he’s making our country better.
It’s a valid point that drivers should have to pass an approved eye test to get their operators. I’d go one step further, I’d add a approved hearing test as well. Driving is a privilege not a right and the public’s right to be safe should top all other concerns.
