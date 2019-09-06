Readers' Vent: Sept. 6, 2019

I can think of no more important military project than to secure our borders. It’s long overdue. The most basic fiction of the military is to defend the country from attacks and invasions.
Gotta love liberal Democrats. The same people who praised Obama for Obamacare are now criticizing President Trump for not fixing it fast enough.
Amazing. Of all the local, national and international problems of today, somebody is upset because people hold their phones wrong when filming videos.
I wonder how big of a role American agribusiness plays in the deforestation of the Amazon. How much did American agribusiness contribute to Bolsonaro’s election victory?
If I had the power I would take all the Democratic Presidential candidates and put them in charge of our government. Any one would make a splendid president and the others could serve as the cabinet with several from the military, also. They are the best class of level-headed progressives I’ve ever seen, which is very hopeful for the USA. Please support them.
It is really interesting to read the comments about gun safety depending on, of course, whether they are defending the safety of gun ownership or defending the safety of American lives. No other civilized country defends the safety of gun ownership like the USA NRA.
Who can beat Jim Justice in 2020? Someone needs to step up! I really hope Booth Goodwin is the one!
Comical. Democrats criticizing Mitch McConnell seem to forget it was Democrat Harry Reid who changed the rules to help Democrats. Now Mitch gets to use those same rules to help the Republicans. Gotta love karma.
Democrats were in control for eight years. They destroyed health care in one year and the economy in the remaining seven. Now they criticize the Republicans for not correcting everything in three years. It’s not covered in the liberal news, but they have accomplished a lot. Here’s an idea. Quit investigating every little thing they do and they’ll probably accomplish more.
