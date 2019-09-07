Readers' Vent: Sept. 7, 2019

Who ever wrote the comment about Dems ruining the economy in eight years of Obama must have been asleep when the Great Recession came. They must get their news from Facebook.
Demonstrating their insatiable greed, Big Pharma is busy seeking methods to avoid liability for the enormous problem they’ve created, rather than looking for ways to help. They are truly evil.
West Virginia is stepping up to defend Remington Arms in their legal battle against Sandy Hook survivors. In West Virginia, the NRA overrides your right to happiness and the commandment not to kill.
Thank goodness Manchin is staying in DC, rather than returning to Charleston to cause us grief. He’s a good placeholder, offsetting a Republican in the Senate.
To the Venter who said Democrats destroyed health care in one year and the economy in the remaining seven, I’d like to know what sad, distorted, upside-down planet you’ve been living on. The ACA brought the number of uninsured to historic lows, private-sector job growth to historic highs and staved off a looming world-wide economic disaster brought about by the prior Republican administration. Read a book, dude.
It is wrong-headed for the West Virginia Attorney General to support Remington, maker the of AR-15 sold to the public, against the victims of Sandy Hook. Why in the world should West Virginia side with the murderers? BS on the 2nd Amendment. Stop the killing!
In the Trump era, the correct phrase regarding Hurricane Dorian is ‘I of the storm.’
Donald J. Trump issued a rule change that will make 9 percent of nationwide food stamp recipients ineligible. The disabled and elderly that live with family members are his primary target.
Do you remember when we had a President whose intelligence didn’t need defending every day?
West Virginia needs to put huge efforts into transitioning workers into jobs of the future. I know many great people who are or were coal miners, but that day is almost gone. Reliance on coal, and building pipelines and plastic factories is the past. Our grandchildren need water they can drink and air they can breathe.