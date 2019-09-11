Readers' Vent: Sept. 11, 2019

Please bring back the “Crime Report” section in the Sunday edition. It is important to me to know what is going on in my neighborhood. Thank you for bringing back the “On File” section.
Republicans have never supported all Americans having affordable healthcare. Healthy Americans make informed decisions, they don’t vote for Republicans like Trump.
Why do gun lovers continue to spread fear and division by repeating the fake “banning all guns” rumor, when that is not part of the discussion? Banning assault weapons of mass destruction is a logical and reasonable place to start. Gun manufacturers won’t agree but they aren’t concerned about people’s safety, only the money.
Maybe the venter who said ACA caused more people to lose insurance than gain it should tell us where to find his facts in writing.
There sure are a lot of people venting who can read minds, and know the future, telling us what will happen.
Good job Charleston Gazette-Mail, keep after the story on Republican Senator Mike Maroney and his attorney.
Kids come to school in worn clothes because not only are their parents too lazy to work, but they are too lazy to sign them up for the free clothing vouchers. Even a good economy can’t fix lazy.
If Amy Goodwin wants to jump start downtown, she should convince Walmart and Sam’s Club to relocate to Town Center and provide free parking.
Another funeral parade has come and gone and no one knew about it. So many things happen in Charleston that are never advertised. Way to go Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Thank you Walmart and Kroger making policy against open carry. If I am in a store and see a gun, and it is not a police officer carrying it, you can bet I will never go in that store again. Let the business community know your thoughts on this. There are more rational customers than those who need to show their guns! Guns are bad for business — unless you are the NRA.
After reading those using the “Vent” to rewrite history and make ridiculous dogmatic pronouncements, I am convinced that there are more Horse’s Asses in the area than there are Horses.
