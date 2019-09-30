Readers' Vent: Sept. 30, 2019

Is Sen. Capito OK with the president intimidating the whistleblower?
I tried to watch the Democrats latest rant on Trump but their halos were shining so bright they kept blinding me. Someone will probably saying I was blinded by Trump but they would be very wrong. I could say they are blinded by the Democrats and the media. Goes both ways.
Our governor went on a national TV program and implied that the children fighting for climate change want to quit fossil fuels cold turkey. He intentionally mischaracterized their stance. It was basically a lie and we should be ashamed.
There is a big difference between a joke and being funny. The Carmichael Show on TV was funny. WV Senate President Carmichael is a joke.
Our government is not a government For The People. It’s for the greedy millionaires.
How disappointing that the House Democrats cannot mount a creditable hearing on the whistleblower issue. They don’t seem to have any idea how to question the DNI.
Well West Virginia, you have screwed us for another year. Especially me. You have cost me $1,300 for two sets of rims. One set were bent beyond repair because of our wonderful road from Charleston to Sissonville. the people of Sissonville should be exempt from paying taxes for something as deplorable as what we have to drive on.
One of the key concepts of the Second Amendment defenders is that “people kill people and guns do not.” If this is true, why are they so offended by “people” having to have a background investigation — the guns are not being investigated at all!
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.