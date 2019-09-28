Readers' Vent: Sept. 28, 2019

My partner and I dine at SoHo’s frequently. Sharon has always greeted us with kindness and professionalism. On Valentine’s Day when we couldn’t find a place to dine, she made a table for us. I think losing SoHo’s is a travesty and Sharon and the staff are being treated shabbily.
I’ll guarantee Capito believes and stands by whatever Trump says. He’s all out for himself and she’s all out for herself. Manchin is too weak to speak up.
Only a person of conscience and compassion for our country and its Constitution will step up and speak out as a result of observing and report to the world as a whistleblower.
The Charleston Gazette and Daily Mail have been the main stream sources of news in Charleston for decades. They have differing political positions but being factual is how they’ve maintained respect. Same goes for New York’s WSJ and NYT.
Is it just me or is there other people having problems with Suddenlink’s WiFi off more than it’s on.
It’s hard to imagine someone who is so narcissistic that they would accuse someone of treason because they were not loyal to the narcissist.
In 2016, I couldn’t believe that our choice was between Trump and Hillary. Now for 2020 it’s going to be Trump and one of a field of Democrats who are each trying to out-crazy the other. Is this really the best we can do?
I’m just curious if the local coal barons, our governor and our congressional delegation realize their lies are jeopardizing billions of people’s future. Maybe they have decided they must get enough cash on hand to ensure their descendants will be spared.
Democrats please try to at least hide your glee.
I would like to thank the millionaire that is paying for people’s meals in drive-thrus throughout the area. My bill was $23.15 and he paid my bill. He handed the cashier a card that reads as follows “you have been hit with a random act of kindness. I won the Powerball 5 years ago. Please pass it forward to three other people.” I want him to know that I have passed it forward to five others.
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.