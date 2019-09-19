Readers' Vent: Sept. 19, 2019

So the Trump administration has given major tax breaks to millionaires and billionaires, and now to offset those losses proposes to take food off the tables of low- or no-income families. In this land of plenty, what’s wrong with Trump and his administration that they could morally justify taking away food from poor families, and especially those with young children, while continuing to make the rich richer? Do we hear a word of protest from our duly elected representatives in Congress? I don’t think we will and shame on them if we don’t!
Under West Virginia state law, any vehicle driven on a public street or highway must be registered and insured. The driver must also be licensed driver. If a city allows any motorized vehicle on a public street without meeting those requirements, it would be liable in a case where such a vehicle struck another vehicle, private property or a person.
Everyone Trump comes in contact with eventually goes down in flames. I hope his deviance doesn’t have the same effect on our country.
Even if you are not a country and western fan, you should watch the Ken Burns special on PBS. It is worth your time. It is well-written and filmed. The special gives everyone an idea about how music came about. Do yourself a favor watch the Ken Burns country music special.
Here we go again the GOP getting us in a war to feed their rich war machine friends.
I see where Elizabeth Warren has a plan to root out corruption. Does that include falsely claiming an ethnic classification to reap benefits and jobs? That would be great if it did.
Students from Dunbar Middle School are crossing the tracks to get to cars on the other side, not aware of cars traveling on Charles Avenue faster than 15 mph because it is not a school zone. Do selfish parents just not want to wait in the pickup line at the school? Students also walk the railroad tracks with headphones without paying attention to anything around them. This whole scenario seems to be a dangerous situation.
We have called West Virginia American Water about a water leak on Childress Road several times during the past three weeks. If they are so concerned about water leaks, why have they not come out to fix the leak?
As long as people continue to support habitual liars in elected leadership positions, we will continue to get more of the same worldwide.