Readers' Vent: Sept. 25, 2019

Corporate welfare provides endless amounts of money for corporations to influence elections and influence government decisions that benefit them. Individual welfare helps provide the basic necessities for poor people to survive.
Thank you, Tom Crouser, for your essay on global warming and cousin Charles. I’m pleased to find that some logical Republicans still exist.
Being a Friend of Coal is like being a Trump supporter. You must dismiss all respect for honesty to be either one.
Frontier owes their internet customers free service! The only thing “reliable” is losing service every single day. Multiple times. The most extreme inconvenience they put upon their customers.
Maybe the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in the newspaper, Sen. Ron Stollings running for governor, another Democrat from Boone County that’s not done or doing anything since first being elected.
If kids are so frightened of climate change, then perhaps our schools can do something like give classes on how to become first responders. Being prepared in an emergency helps to alleviate fears. If in an emergency we are considered as our own first responders then it would behoove us all to learn as much as we can. After all, people have been living with climate changes for untold centuries — think Noah’s ark and the Great Flood.
Another presidential election is around the corner. Will West Virginia support lying, cheating and stealing? Will we deny that climate change is a threat to young people? Will a corrupted version of Christianity loom over our democracy?
We all now know that the global warming movement is a poorly disguised Socialist way of redistributing wealth to poor countries that have no intention of going green. They’re just trying to survive.
Does anyone else suspect Kellyanne Conway is the whistleblower?
Editor’s note: To submit your vents, email read ersvent@wvgazettemail.com or mail to Readers’ Vent, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301.