Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DANGERFIELD_CADDYSHACK.JPG
Buy Now

I have friends who golf, and sometimes they ask me why we don’t cover golfing as an outdoor pursuit.

It’s a good question. The problem is that no one agrees on what they are doing when they go golfing. Are you engaging in a sport or an activity? It takes place outside, and can be enjoyed solo, so in that sense it’s outdoor recreation. But players can also compete against each other, so in that sense it’s a sport.

Recommended for you