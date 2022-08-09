I have friends who golf, and sometimes they ask me why we don’t cover golfing as an outdoor pursuit.
It’s a good question. The problem is that no one agrees on what they are doing when they go golfing. Are you engaging in a sport or an activity? It takes place outside, and can be enjoyed solo, so in that sense it’s outdoor recreation. But players can also compete against each other, so in that sense it’s a sport.
Alas, such philosophical conundrums are beyond the scope of our weekly newsletter. It's also true that some don't take to golf because of its snobbish, country club image. This is unfair and a little hypocritical, considering the price of gear these days. A fisherman expressed this opinion to me once while making casts with an $800 fly rod. That’s a lot of money to pay for what is essentially a fancy stick (as John Gierach duly noted in his classic fly-fishing book, “Standing in a River Waving a Stick.”)
But one thing you can say about golfers is that they do their part for charity. There’s nearly always a charity tournament or two coming up. We have at least two coming up this month:
The 30th anniversary CAMC Foundation Golf Classic will be played on Monday, Aug. 15, at Berry Hills Country Club and Edgewood Country Club. Registration will get underway at 7 a.m. at each venue, with play beginning at 9 a.m. To find out more and register, contact the CAMC Foundation office at 304-388-9870 or email Tamerra.Gilmore@camc.org. Proceeds will benefit the CAMC Foundation's Children's Fund.
The 2022 Camp Appalachia Golf Tournament will be played from 9 a.m. to noon at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club Monday, Aug. 15, in Hurricane. For more information and registration, go to CampAppalachia.org.
And while we’re talking about golf, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that the movie, “Caddyshack,” debuted this month 42 years ago. Feeling old yet?