BOWDEN -- Recent renovations to the state’s largest trout hatchery might help anglers catch more, bigger and healthier fish next spring.

Division of Natural Resources officials think it will happen, and they have 10 million reasons to believe it will. That’s roughly how many dollars it took to turn the inefficient, 60-year-old Bowden Fish Hatchery into a modern, state-of-the-art trout factory.

