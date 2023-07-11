Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

New River Gorge Smallmouth Bass.jpeg
Buy Now

On a recent fishing trip with my son on the river, I noticed a feeling that I felt the first time I entered the Lower New River Gorge.

 Submitted photo

Fayetteville has been our family’s home for more than 20 years. My children grew up there, and it is their hometown.

I grew up on the Elk River, with a deep connection to the river. The Elk is where we swam, learned to paddle a canoe, learned to fish and built rope swings, and the river was and still is the heart of the communities and people that reside along its banks.

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Recommended for you