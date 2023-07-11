Fayetteville has been our family’s home for more than 20 years. My children grew up there, and it is their hometown.
I grew up on the Elk River, with a deep connection to the river. The Elk is where we swam, learned to paddle a canoe, learned to fish and built rope swings, and the river was and still is the heart of the communities and people that reside along its banks.
In Fayette County, I still have that connection to a river and to those who embrace the river-community lifestyle. My father first introduced me to the New River when I was 10 years old through a rafting trip and then later through many fishing trips for smallmouth bass. I was then, and I still am today, connected to the river.
I am not alone. People come from all over the place to run the river, rock climb along the Gorge’s walls, hike the many trails in the park, mountain bike or take advantage of the multiple uses of the park and preserve land and water, including hunting and fishing. I too enjoy hiking every morning along the river for my daily morning exercise. I also raft a couple times of a year, fish for smallmouth bass from a raft, and often walk and wade for trout on many of the New River’s tributaries.
When the New River National River was designated in 1978 and then announced as the 63rd national park and preserve in 2021, with its 70,000 acres and 53 miles of one of the oldest rivers in the world that carved the gorge deep into the Appalachian Mountains, it didn’t take long for the word to get out then or now about America’s newest outdoor playground.
On a recent fishing trip with my son on the river, I noticed a feeling that I felt the first time I entered the Lower New River Gorge. There is a specific spot, just below the Kenney Creek rapids, where the Gorge seems to pinch in on you and the massive, wide river is choked down by the colossal, ancient rocks and cliff walks. I always find myself thinking or saying out loud, “Welcome to the Gorge.”
As we paused to catch our breath after running the rapid, I was once again awestruck, and I am certain my jaw dropped. Just then, the silence was interrupted by my son pointing to a group of otters scurrying along the big boulders along the banks. We watched as they played and chased each other around, up and over the rocks.
With the number of smallmouth bass caught, the weather, the water, the rapids, the scenic view throughout the river course and the otter sighting – the Lower New River Gorge once again provided yet another day to be remembered and stored in the memory bank under the heading of – great days in the Gorge.
Some memories are more than 40 years old now, but they shine as bright as they did when my dad introduced me to this wild, truly wonderful part of our home state of West Virginia.
- As an FYI, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources recently announced the start of a new citizen science project to identify the distribution of river otters across the state and is asking members of the public to report sightings through an online survey. To learn more about participating in the survey, visit WVdnr.gov/surveys and scroll down to River Otters. Data collected during the survey will help the WVDNR better manage river otter populations across West Virginia.
River otters, which were once extirpated in West Virginia, were reintroduced to the state by the WVDNR in the 1980s. Since then, river otter populations have stabilized and are increasing in certain areas.
We entered our river otter sighting into the survey.