This past week, we had a weather day that was best described as “the warmest day of the year, so far.” I had to go fly fishing — it wasn’t negotiable.
Spring can catch us off-guard, with the grass starting to grow, yard clean-up after the winter winds brought down limbs and sticks, and the ever-growing list of “spring cleaning” projects that rear their ugly heads this time of year. Not to mention work responsibilities and family obligations.
On this warm day, I decided to wait until the late afternoon into the evening to escape to the stream.
The stream I chose was a little-known native brook trout creek. My partner for the outing was my son, who was also itching to go. His schedule with work and college was filled to the rim, but he understands, as well as his dear old dad, the importance of keeping a date for yourself. We decided on a time and a place — often that is the hardest part.
With the afternoon sun sinking fast into the slow of the evening, we slipped over the bank into the cold waters of the stream. I saw bugs flying off the water and hovering in the warm air currents of the day. I immediately thought of dry flies, but my mind laughed at the thought as it was still very early in the spring, so we tied on flies that mimic nymphs — a technique that uses flies that imitate subaquatic insects of various stages of maturity.
Nymph fishing is best described as low and slow, with flies presented near the bottom of the water column, in comparison to fishing with dry flies that present the fly by floating them on the water’s surface.
We fished several promising runs with no success. At the top of a run, in a very little eddy the size of a trash can lid surrounded by very swift waters, a trout took an actual bug and in doing so jumped out of the water and returned to his ambush spot with a splash.
We looked at each other and smiled.
Without speaking a word, we retreated to the rocky bank and unzipped our fishing vests to retrieve our dry-fly boxes. After some debate, we aligned on a general dry-fly pattern and replaced our bottom presentation flies with one that would ride high on the water’s surface.
Jack rolled a cast above the trout’s ambush spot and waited for the fly to drift naturally into the strike zone. The trout rewarded him with an impressive rise out of the water toward the fly and simply missed his aim as the fly kept on floating downstream. No hookup.
Again, the fly was presented to the rising trout, and, again, a swing and a miss. I could only laugh — under my breath, of course.
I waved Jack over for a strategy session on this trout. After all, we were all rusty after a long, idle winter. The plan was simple. Change the presentation, in hopes the trout would get a better chance at the fly in the swift current.
The evening light softened and turned its reflection on the water to a golden hue as the fly was again presented to the trout — at a different angle and in a different current line leading into the eddy.
“Slap” was the sound the rod made when lifted as the fly line became tight against the current and the fighting trout.
The feisty trout challenged the angler, using the current to his advantage. After the battle of fish and angler played out, they both agreed on a mutual landing spot in a calm section of the creek near the shore. We paused to admire the trout, grinned, and released the trout, head first, back to his home.
With the fading sun’s last golden rays warming our faces and fingers, we walked back to the truck without a word spoken. To be honest, we had nothing to say that would add to the perfect evening of fly fishing.
That was a day I was simply glad to be part of and a trout I will not soon forget.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.