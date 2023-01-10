Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Commerce
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has found and implemented new hunting seasons, including one that celebrates the state’s mountaineer hunting legacy.

 Courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Commerce

A relatively new hunting season opens this month here in our West Virginia hills that is a shout-out to our mountaineer heritage by requiring hunters to only use old-school, primitive tools — certain muzzleloading firearms and traditional archery equipment.

For those who accept the late-season challenge (or early-season, depending on how you see it based on the calendar year), it is an excellent opportunity to get out in the wilds.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

