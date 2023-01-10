A relatively new hunting season opens this month here in our West Virginia hills that is a shout-out to our mountaineer heritage by requiring hunters to only use old-school, primitive tools — certain muzzleloading firearms and traditional archery equipment.
For those who accept the late-season challenge (or early-season, depending on how you see it based on the calendar year), it is an excellent opportunity to get out in the wilds.
I applaud our West Virginia Division of Natural Resources for finding and implementing new seasons, especially one that celebrates our mountaineer hunting legacy.
For those of us who might not have been successful during the regular season, or for those looking for a winter challenge that includes facing the weather and the elements, this season might be right up your alley. It’s also an excellent opportunity to fill your freezer in the new year with fantastic protein-packed table fare.
And who knows, the primitive gear may strike a nerve deep inside of you and you decide you kind of enjoy the primitive challenge. Either way, it is an excellent way to get outside, and for me, it is something to look forward to while keeping winter cabin fever at bay.
Because the Mountaineer Heritage season is multi-species (deer, bear and turkey), please refer to the hunting regulations for more details and license requirements for your intended game species of choice.
Here are some details from WVDNR.gov that may serve as a starting point for your research on the Mountaineer Heritage season.
The season opens Thursday, Jan. 12, and closes Sunday, Jan. 15. Season limit: one deer, one bear and one turkey.
The season is open statewide, but only long and recurve bows are legal in Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties during this season (winter 2023, Mountaineer Heritage — see page 34 of the West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary booklet for complete details of the season).
Only single-shot side lock or flintlock muzzleloading rifles with iron sights of .38 caliber or larger, single-shot side lock or flintlock muzzleloading pistols with iron sights of .38 caliber or larger, long bows and recurve bows are legal during the Mountaineer Heritage season. Telescopic sights are not permitted.
In-line muzzleloaders and a firearm that has been converted into a muzzleloader by use of a plug, or a double-barreled or swivel-barreled muzzleloader, are illegal for hunting deer, bear and turkey during this season.
Deer
One either-sex deer may be taken with a percussion side lock rifle or pistol, flintlock rifle or pistol, long bow or recurve bow during the Mountaineer Heritage season.
A hunter may take no more than three antlered deer during the regular deer seasons and the following Mountaineer Heritage season combined.
Only one antlered deer may be taken during the archery and Mountaineer Heritage seasons combined in Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties.
Bear
One black bear may be taken with a percussion side lock rifle or pistol, flintlock rifle or pistol, long bow or recurve bow during the Mountaineer Heritage season. The bag limit of one bear will not count toward the hunter’s annual bear season bag limit.
Turkey
One either-sex turkey may be taken with a percussion side lock rifle or pistol, flintlock rifle or pistol, muzzleloader shotgun, long bow or recurve bow during the Mountaineer Heritage season. The bag limit of one turkey will not count toward the hunter’s spring or fall turkey bag limits.
Reminder: You must have a 2023 hunting license to hunt during the Mountaineer Heritage season in 2023. To purchase your license, go to a local license agent, area DNR office or WVDNR.gov.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.