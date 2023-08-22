Several years ago, a report came out that caused the hunting, fishing, shooting and outdoor industry to stand up and take notice.
The report was drafted by the experts in their field -- Southwick Associates. They are a research and trends firm with a specialty in the hunting, fishing, target-shooting, conservation and firearms sectors since 1990. In short, the report stated that in the past decade, the number of women owning firearms and participating in target shooting and hunting has soared.
At the time of the report, women made up more than a quarter of all anglers and represented the fastest-growing segment within the hunting and shooting communities.
The thing about data is, first, simply knowing the facts so that you can make data-driven decisions. The second, and most important, factor is what you do with the data and knowledge. In short, you don’t know what you don’t know. But when you know, what are you going to do about it? Sounds simple, right?
I do not work for state wildlife, research firms or wildlife conservation organizations. I am simply a guy who chooses to live the outdoor lifestyle and stay connected to the natural world through participation in hands-on conservation.
But I do know that I owe my lifestyle to the men and women who mentored me along the way. In short, someone had to take the time to introduce me to the lifestyle and sport I so deeply cherish. Without a mentor and their patience, I may have stumbled onto the lifestyle, but I seriously doubt it. I am certain, without mentors, the learning curve would have been much steeper and perhaps created a barrier to entry.
Simply put, mentors are the key to giving back to the lifestyle that has served many of us so well throughout our outdoor pursuits that define who we are.
Let’s look here at home at a mentoring program example -- our West Virginia Division of Natural Resources program Becoming an Outdoors Woman. First offered in our state back in 1997, the program offers hands-on outdoor activities for women 18 years of age or older and of all fitness levels.
According to wvdnr.gov, Becoming an Outdoors Woman weekend workshops are designed to introduce women to a variety of hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related activities. Workshops are held in a non-competitive atmosphere with patience, encouragement and support from instructors, staff and participants.
These weekend workshops are designed to be at the beginner level and provide the opportunity for ladies to experience something new or to renew their interest in outdoor pursuits.
This year’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman event is planned for Canaan Valley Resort State Park on Sept. 22-24. Spots fill up fast, so outdoor enthusiasts are invited to register online at WVdnr.gov/becoming-an-outdoor-woman.
“This popular event provides an incredible opportunity to get away for a weekend to try out exciting outdoor activities and experience the natural beauty of West Virginia,” said Ashley Anderson, state coordinator for Becoming An Outdoors Woman. “Whether you are looking for an opportunity to experience something new or feel like you need to renew your interests in outdoor pursuits, this weekend provides everything you need."
During the weekend, participants can choose from classes in hunter safety and shooting, wild game cooking, overnight backpacking, navigation, camping, hiking, stream ecology, fly fishing, bait fishing, kayaking, archery and more. Staff from the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources, Law Enforcement and State Parks sections will also be available if participants need help or have questions about an activity.
I applaud our WVDNR for offering many different mentoring opportunities. This one is a shining example.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.