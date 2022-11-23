Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Department of Commerce.jpg
Buy Now

West Virginia’s two-week buck firearms season opened Monday, Nov. 21. Hunters are reminded that they are required to use their permanent DNR identification number to check in their game online at WVhunt.com, at a license agent, or by calling 1-844-WVCHECK.

 Submitted photo

The week of Thanksgiving is one of my most cherished weeks in the West Virginia hills.

I often wonder why, and the answer that is the most agreeable in my mind comes from my youth. Every Thanksgiving week, our family would travel to the small hometown of my parents. It was our family’s central hub where all the uncles, cousins, grandparents, in-laws, and outlaws of our family were from or currently living.

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Tags

Recommended for you