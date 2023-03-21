Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As part of my wellness routine, I walk every morning as the sun’s rays bring color to the sky. For those who choose to hunt turkeys in the spring, you will understand my timing perfectly.

I allow myself one hour to walk and mostly think about things that are important that day, like my honey-do list, work responsibilities, my kids and family, and the joys and the curveballs life tends to bring to your doorstep. We all learned in elementary school that diet and exercise matter, but somehow, we all tend to forget now and then.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

