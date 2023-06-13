Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sheepshead.jpeg
Buy Now

I was raised on the Elk River. The Elk River of my youth was an amazing place that included a series of river communities and people who were proud of their homes and neighbors.

They were also a group of people who were proud of their heritage and their culture of being connected to the natural world. The river was the lifeblood of the people and the communities.

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Recommended for you