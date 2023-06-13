I was raised on the Elk River. The Elk River of my youth was an amazing place that included a series of river communities and people who were proud of their homes and neighbors.
They were also a group of people who were proud of their heritage and their culture of being connected to the natural world. The river was the lifeblood of the people and the communities.
Most everyone I recall hunted and fished — or maybe those who chose to live the outdoor lifestyle were the ones I looked up to the most. Either way, I am so grateful and blessed to have had the opportunity to listen to their stories and dream of one day being the old guy telling hunting and fishing stories at the barbershop, post office or the store, or after church walking to the car.
For a young man curious about nature, their stories carved my path of how I wanted to live and the outdoor lifestyle I craved. I wanted to know and witness firsthand all the critters and wild places that their words described in detail. The West Virginia of my youth held unlimited possibilities for a connection to the natural world. It was all that I wanted and dreamed of.
Later in my youth, I recall the adults in the community talking about summer vacations in a far-off place they referred to as “the beach.” Their speak confused me and I had a hard time wondering why they would need a vacation in the summer when the smallmouth bass were so eager to bite soft-plastic baits and the catfish were easy to fool into biting when the sun went down in the cool of the evening.
Upon their return, I would listen to the stories of their beach vacations with topics of sun, sand, salt water, family and food. I was not interested at all in the topic and my mind would drift and I paced and wiggled, wanting to get back to the river.
Didn’t they know that summertime was magical on the Elk River and all it took was a large crawdad and a hook to catch fish? Why would they ever want to leave now? Maybe during the doldrums of the late winter months, although that was an iffy time because soon it would be time to fish for muskie and walleye.
Even after our family went to the beach for several years, I still didn’t get it. Sure, I loved being outside the entire week, and, of course, the awesome power of the magnificent ocean was always worth seeing firsthand, but paradise it wasn’t until my grandfathers started to show me a few things — mostly fishing.
I was blessed to have both sets of grandparents as a strong influence on my youth, but more important to me, both of my grandfathers liked to fish — particularly my Grandad, whose first love was family, followed by a close second, fishing.
I have no way of knowing why or how they noticed, but they did. Instead of grabbing some towels and heading to the beach, we grabbed some rods and a bait bucket and went in search of fish I had never seen or even dreamed of catching, and most often, brought back dinner for the family in the form of fresh fish fillets.
For the past 40 years or so, my extended family and now my immediate family have been making the annual trek to the coast of North Carolina for a week in the summer.
Although my grandfathers are no longer with us, their knowledge and stories still fill my mind whenever I see the ocean. In their honor, I fish, and I often bring back fillets for dinner for the family and give thanks. Around the table, I tell stories about how they taught me to fish in salt water and to prepare the catch for cooking.
This past week, I caught a nice sheepshead. I immediately recalled the first time my Grandad caught one and showed me how to fillet it. I also recall the family meal he prepared like it was yesterday.
The evening after my fishing trip, I too prepared the fish for my family and told the story of his fish many years ago. I ended the story just like he would have with the question, “I wonder if the smallmouth bass are biting on hellgrammites in the river? We should go find out when we get home.”
No matter how far you roam, there’s no place like home and family.