Walleye dinner.jpeg
A delicious meal of fresh-caught walleye was worth it despite shivering in the cold and rain at the lake.

 Chris Ellis | For HD Media

My plan was simple — to fish.

The plan wasn’t an all-day affair, more like a slip-off for a few hours to escape. Not that life needed an escape plan, not at all. But for those of us who fish, we understand that time on the water is needed. It is simply who we are and what we do.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

