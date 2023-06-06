My plan was simple — to fish.
The plan wasn’t an all-day affair, more like a slip-off for a few hours to escape. Not that life needed an escape plan, not at all. But for those of us who fish, we understand that time on the water is needed. It is simply who we are and what we do.
We fish because we want to, of course, but there is more than that — we fish because we must. It defines us as a group of people.
The weekend was full of rain, leaving my options, let’s say, less than ideal for fishing. My go-to trout creeks were running high and off-color. My beloved New River, thanks to a new-to-me inflatable fishing kayak that now allows me to fish more often without the need for shuttles and a raft with a fishing frame, was running high.
Farm ponds were an option, but I wasn’t feeling bluegills and largemouth bass yet — too early in the summer still.
That left me with lake fishing for my obsession: summertime walleyes.
This season, I made a conscious effort toward being prepared for boating season by creating a to-do list.
I had the oil and filter changed in the outboard engine along with the lower unit serviced. Check.
I had both batteries fully charged. Check.
Some fresh, new lines replaced last year’s line on my trolling rods. Check.
An internal audit of my fishing tackle and supplies was conducted and purchases were planned accordingly. Check.
I made it to the bottom of my list by installing an onboard charger for both batteries — I even splurged for the high-tech, smart one. Check.
I was looking good, and my only hope was I didn’t jinx myself by being overprepared to fish deep for the toothy critters who are challenging at best and finicky at worst.
“Oh well,” I thought. “Let’s go find out.”
On the way buzzing up the lake to my walleye fishing grounds, the skies began to darken. The forecast was for a slim chance of passing afternoon and evening showers.
Arriving at the grounds, I remembered a to-do list item from last year — to keep a rain jacket in the boat’s storage locker. As I slid it on, I could hear the rain spattering on the tree leaves as it headed my way.
It rained. And rained.
I thought of the jinx.
I dropped the worm-tipped rigs to the bottom and began the process of trolling as slowly as possible up the lake, maintaining a water depth that my notes from previous outings indicated was a good place to start.
The heavy raindrops fell straight down hard, and I flinched when the automatic bilge pump kicked on, clearing the bottom of the boat of excess water. (Another to-do list project from last year. Check.)
As I sat all alone on a lake in a downpour, thinking how silly I was for fishing, the rod showed life on its tip as I picked it up and swept it toward me. Fish. Walleye. Keeper. I smiled as rain streaked down my face.
I fished for a little over an hour in the rain and drizzle and was greeted by several keeper walleyes. Plenty for a family meal. Check.
As I rode home in the truck with the heat on full blast trying to dry out and hoping eventually to quit shivering, I smiled and laughed at how silly that outing was. The fishing was fast and easy, and the walleyes were eager to please. The weather was dreadful and everything I had on was soaked.
The family meal of fresh walleye filets that night was delicious — that is, once I took a hot shower and stopped shivering. Check.