It may sound a little bit silly to say I’m one of those people who applies every year to four or five states for limited hunting opportunities. It is, and I am one of those people.
I have a strong passion for elk and elk hunting that occupies my mind throughout the year. I gather gear in preparation, practice my shooting skills and walk every day to stay in shape, all for the slim chance I might be awarded a tag from a lottery drawing.
This year I was awarded two tags, which is rare, but most often I end up on the “try again next year” list.
I have no concrete proof of how or why I have such a strong connection to elk, but I do have a few theories. One, I grew up on Elk River and passed through the town of Elkview every day. I was born and remain curious and a lifelong learner, so asking and learning why there are areas of our state named after the animal caused my curiosity to grow.
As you may know already, Eastern elk once roamed our hills and valleys. In fact, it is documented that the last recorded sighting of an elk was seen in our hills in the year 1875. Like other species during that time, it is believed that over-harvesting, market hunting and habitat loss were the main causes of population decline. In 1880, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the Eastern subspecies of elk extinct.
The second theory I have about my fascination with the species is that I had a neighbor when I was young whom I consider one of my hunting mentors. My neighbor not only was a hunter and shooter, he was also an elk hunter — a very successful one. He too would talk elk and train all year long for his Western hunt.
I can still hear his words today about how important the right gear is, being able to hike in elevation, being able and confident in your rifle’s ability and, of course, the importance of good hunting bullets.
I will never be as good a storyteller or communicator as he was, but I attempt every time I tell an elk-hunting story in hopes that one day I may come close to perfecting the art as he did so effortlessly.
With the help of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in partnership with the state’s DNR, elk are being restored to populations in the east and hunting opportunities are becoming a possibility. In fact, our neighboring state, Virginia, is hosting its first elk hunt this fall, marking a wildlife conservation milestone there. According to a news announcement by the RMEF, 10 years after the successful restoration of elk to its historic Virginia range, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources accepted applications for its first elk hunting season.
“Instituting the first-ever managed elk hunt a mere decade after restoration is an indicator that the state’s elk herd is growing, sustainable and healthy. In short, it marks a conservation milestone for Virginia,” said Mark Baker, RMEF board of directors chairman. “We salute and congratulate DWR on successfully executing its elk management plan, and for establishing a hunt that will generate significant funding to ensure the future of elk in Virginia.”
In addition to providing both funding and volunteer support that led to Virginia’s initial elk restoration in 2012, RMEF also made key contributions to successful restorations in Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Dating back to 1990, RMEF and its partners completed 1,299 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in the aforementioned states that conserved 146,467 acres of elk habitat.
“As in the past, we remain committed as an organization going forward to working alongside our state agency partners in supporting and growing elk populations throughout the East and across the country including here in my home state of Virginia,” said Todd Walker, RMEF board member from McLean.
Here at home, our elk restoration program started in 2016 and there are currently 80-plus elk in the stable population in our Elk Management Zone. One day soon, we may be able to continue to tell stories of elk hunting in the West Virginia hills once again.