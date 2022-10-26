Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Photo: update about the elk efforts in Appalachia
Efforts underway to help restore elk in Appalachia include creating wildlife water sources, forest thinning, prescribed burning, invasive vegetation treatment, forage enhancement, chronic wasting disease surveillance among other methods.

 CHRIS ELLIS | For HD Media

When I was a teenager growing up on the Elk River, I had a neighbor who was an elk hunter. I admired him as a human and a fantastic neighbor, but most of all, his passion for all things elk.

He once invited my dad, my brother and me to a banquet in downtown Charleston in a hotel ballroom. I had no idea what to expect other than a group of hunters gathering in a city. Upon arrival, I was blown away by the attendance, the food, the hunting products on display for auction or raffles, and the fact this celebration was all for elk. I found it odd to create an event based on a game animal that didn’t even (at the time) live in our state.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

