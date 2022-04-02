For anyone who knows me well or has read this column before will know that I am a proud, hands-on, active participant in wildlife conservation.
I love the fact that wildlife agencies across America count on sportsmen and women to be so active in the process. Not only by hunting and fishing but also by spending our valuable time and monies to give back to the sport and lifestyle we all so deeply cherish.
The sporting lifestyle is simply part of our culture as West Virginians. Our history and traditions surround themselves with wild places, wild animals and the people who choose to live as close to nature as possible.
There are many wonderful examples of wildlife success stories in our state, but the wild turkey’s comeback is perhaps one of the greatest. A point can be made that other success stories are on the top of your list – I get that. But the growth of West Virginia’s wild turkey population is a wildlife conservation success story that needs retelling as often as possible, and I intend to do so for many years.
The first trapped wild birds were released on Coopers Rock State Forest in 1950 and helped establish turkey populations. Wildlife biologists and managers trapped and released hundreds of wild turkeys in suitable habitats around the state.
By 1989, West Virginia had finished its trap-and-transfer program with turkeys successfully established in all 55 counties, and today turkey hunting opportunities abound across the entire state. I couldn’t be more excited for this year’s spring gobbler opener.
To share in my excitement, and perhaps get fellow turkey hunters excited, I dove deep into the hunting regulations to pull out information about the upcoming season.
Here are the details about the upcoming 2022 Spring Gobbler Season from the Regulations Summary. As always, for specific hunting season dates, bag limits other information, please go the current Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary for further details as well as to make sure your outdoor columnist didn’t fat-finger any keys by mistake.
Season limit: 2 bearded turkeys
Dates of the season: April 18-May 22
Youth season: April 16-17
It is illegal to:
Have an uncased firearm, bow, or crossbow in your possession in the woods after 1 p.m.
Hunt with dogs
Use electronic calls
Hunt with the use of bait
Take more than one bearded turkey per day
A special two-day youth spring gobbler season will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17. Class Q/QQ and Class XS license holders are not eligible.
The bag limit is one bearded turkey, and the harvested bird will count toward the hunter’s annual bag limit. Only shotguns, bows and crossbows with arrows or bolts equipped with a point having at least two sharp-cutting edges measuring in excess of three-quarters of an inch wide are legal.
Youth hunters must be at least 8 and less than 18 years old: youth hunters aged 15-17 must comply with all licensing requirements. Youth hunters between the ages of 8-14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult who cannot carry a gun, crossbow or a bow and must remain close enough to render advice and assistance.