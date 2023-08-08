Nearly 20 years ago, I purchased a small hillside farm on the rim atop the Gauley River canyon.
Like most of the lands along the Gauley River National Recreation Area in that area of Fayette County, the farm is nearly hidden in the vast landscape. It is a dot of green in a large area of other green areas on the map.
To state that the farm is off the beaten path is a true statement and, in the winter, even more true. A small lane winds its way through several farms and eventually leads downhill to a gate alongside a small creek. From there, the farm is located up on top of the mountain.
In the dry of the summer, with a four-wheel-drive truck or a UTV, access is easy enough once you cross a section of bedrock or two leading up the hill. In the winter or the spring mud season, you had better have remembered your boots because walking in is going to be your only option. Sounds wonderful, right? It is to me.
As hunters, we often get emotionally attached to a piece of ground. Why? The answer is simple as well as very complicated.
It is simple because of the memories that land holds. The frosty mornings in the late fall when the deer were on their feet and chasing, the early spring mornings when it appeared every male turkey within earshot was gobbling at daylight or the bluebird sky, a crisp fall afternoon when the squirrels were plentiful and very active, making the setting the perfect backdrop for a young hunter’s first youth hunt.
It can be complicated to explain to others the reason why the ground is so special, but easily understood once the memories are made and burned into your mind in such a way that the land and memories are simply part of who you are. As hunters, most will find it easily understood and thoroughly get it.
I owe a great deal to this little hillside tract of land. It has treated me and my circle of family and friends who use the land very well. It is my wilderness, my backcountry, my off-the-grid retreat to escape the screens of modern life to a simpler way of life.
The land has provided my son with the opportunity for his first squirrel, his first deer with a bow, his largest buck to date and, of course, many, many mornings chasing spring gobblers. The land connects me to the natural world and hands-on wildlife conservation. I am indebted.
With this in mind, I recently sought the advice of a professional as to how to best care for and improve the land and wildlife habitat to ensure the next generation has a place to escape and be immersed in the natural world. After all, it is our responsibility as sportsmen and women to give back when and where we can to the lifestyle that we so deeply cherish.
After a meeting or two at the property with the professional, followed by many conversations about my goals for the land, a Basic Forest Management Plan with a strong emphasis on wildlife habitat improvement was drafted, with a 10-year goal set with milestones along the way.
Subjects such as invasive species control, timber stand improvement and crop-tree release were penned, and suggestions on how best to implement and achieve those goals.
With a new emphasis on creating and leaving a better place for others in the future, the farm has now taken on a new phase in my life and occupies my mind in new and exciting chapters. I am learning as I go, an hour or two at a time after work or on the weekends, in hopes that the little tract of land provides a gateway to those in the future seeking a connection to nature that is often only obtainable through hands-on conservation.
I know and I get it that most of my work now may never be beneficial to me in my lifetime. That’s not the point. The point is to keep the landscape healthy and vibrant way into the future, even if that means I will never get to see it come to fruition fully. And to be honest, I am perfectly fine with that. Someday, with a little luck, someone will enjoy a morning hunt in the oaks, and that makes me smile.