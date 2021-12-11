For those of you not aware, West Virginia now holds the latest national park in the country and is in fact, the 63rd national park.
According to our WVTourism office’s website about the park: the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.
Home to more than 70,000 acres of public lands, this park has been a hallowed spot for locals for centuries. The recent designation as the nation’s newest national park invites travelers, like you, to visit, explore and discover your own slice of heaven.
According to the National Park Service online, Designations of National Park System Units, the following is a description of the designations:
National Park — These are generally large natural places having a wide variety of attributes, at times including significant historic assets. Hunting, mining, and consumptive activities are not authorized.
National Preserve — National preserves are areas having characteristics associated with national parks, but in which Congress has permitted continued public hunting, trapping, oil/gas exploration, and extraction. Many existing national preserves, without sport hunting, would qualify for national park designation.
While scouring the news this week, I read the survey results of a recent poll that is very relative and timely to our state’s folks who cherish the outdoor lifestyle.
The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, healthy, and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. Their mission is to advance parks, recreation and environmental conservation efforts that enhance the quality of life for all people.
According to their poll, adults throughout the United States intend to give the gift of outdoor activities this holiday season.
Whether athletic shoes or clothing, sports or exercise equipment, exercise classes or lessons, camping or outdoor gear, bikes and more, giving a gift of outdoor activities is giving the gift of health and wellness.
Local parks, trails and green spaces are the perfect places to test out your new holiday gifts.
Key findings:
n Some 76% of U.S. adults intend to spend money on holiday gifts associated with outdoor activities
n Nearly half of all U.S. adults intend to spend $100 or more on holiday gifts associated with outdoor activities
n Some 87% of parents overall and 90% of parents with children under 13 years old intend to spend money on holiday gifts associated with outdoor activities
n Gen Zers and millennials are most likely to spend money on holiday gifts associated with outdoor activities
n Millennials and Gen Xers are more likely to spend $100 or more holiday gifts associated with outdoor activities
If you have loved ones on your shopping list this year and they happen to be sportsmen and women, perhaps giving an “outdoorsy” gift may be just the ticket this holiday season. With West Virginia being recognized nationally as an outdoor recreation destination, there may be no better time than now to give the gift best enjoyed in the wilds of our state’s backyard. We are blessed to live in a state so full of exciting outdoor adventures.