I received a call this past week from a friend I met on a deer hunt many years ago in Colorado.

I was introduced to Cody on a ranch, and I was told he would be along to assist us during the hunt. The hunting was for mule deer and the country was massive with high elevation. Cody knew the land very well and he was one heck of a hunter.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

