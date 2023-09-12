Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As a reminder for all, September means hunting seasons are opening across the country, as well as here at home.

Whether you hold a coveted elk tag for the western trip of a lifetime or you are counting the days until the archery opener in West Virginia, now is the time to get things in order.

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Recommended for you