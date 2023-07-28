Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Newly printed WVDNR Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary.jpeg

I was walking a trail with my young hunting dog, Blue, the other morning when something hit me.

No, it wasn’t a spider web to the face or a limb falling out of a tree — nothing that serious. The feeling that came over me was a feeling of fall. Maybe it was the cool morning after an evening of rain, or the wind picking up and rustling the tree’s canopy of leaves, or maybe it was just forward thinking and daydreaming. Either way, it doesn’t really matter, I felt it and I had a moment of fall.

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Tags

Recommended for you