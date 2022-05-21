Every spring, I dedicate a column to the encounters with wildlife during this active-wildlife-encounter time of year in the Mountain State.
Whether you live downtown in an urban area or in a way-off-the-grid rural setting, wildlife encounters are very common in the spring and should be discussed about the ways to handle these encounters in the best way for humans and animals. Each spring, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources district offices receive numerous calls about young wildlife, especially fawns, rabbits and birds. But often what appears to be an abandoned animal is actually natural.
With a little help from our WVDNR, I put together the following to be used as a guideline.
With the arrival of spring weather and the emergence of young wildlife, the WVDNR is reminding people that possessing wildlife without a permit is illegal and that handling wild animals can spread diseases and parasites that can be fatal.
“People often have good intentions when they see a young animal in the woods, but getting close and touching the animal is really harmful to the animal and can be dangerous for you,” said Vinnie Johnson, a wildlife biologist for the WVDNR.
Handling wildlife increases the risk of transmitting rabies, roundworms, ticks, Lyme disease and other diseases and parasites. Illegal possession of wildlife can result in fines up to $300 and/or up-to 100 days in jail.
“We don’t want to discourage wildlife viewing, but folks need to know that this is a pastime they need to enjoy from a distance with the use of binoculars,” Johnson said.
Fawns are often left hidden for hours by an adult doe while it searches for food. If you cross paths with a fawn in the woods, don’t approach it. Fawns have a unique color pattern and have little to no scent, which allows them to remain undetected by predators. If a predator nears a fawn it will remain still until the last moment possible when it will flee to safety.
People also often pick up young birds that appear to have fallen out of a nest. If the bird is pink and featherless and the nest is easy to reach, the nestling can be put back into the nest. More often than not, the bird is fledging and has intentionally left the nest to learn how to feed and fly and should be left alone.
If you happen to live in bear country, like me, you already know that the spring of the year can often bring with it the increased bear activities especially around and near where humans are active. To prevent nuisance bear activity around the state, the WVDNR is asking residents to secure or remove food, pet food, scraps, trash and other bear attractants around their homes.
The peak of nuisance bear activity in West Virginia occurs in May and June when natural food sources are scarce. High-energy foods, such as serviceberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries do not become available until later in the summer, which is why hungry black bears can be found in residential areas in the spring.
I hope that this column can bring awareness and education to those of us who happen to encounter wildlife this spring: In short, just let them be. As for me, I hope early summer offers the best crop of wild berries possible, but until then, I hope the fuzzy-wuzzy bears stay off my back porch. Wish me luck.