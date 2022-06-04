For sportsmen and women, flipping the calendar to June not only signifies the start of the summer months but can also mean one very important time of the year -- it’s time to fish.
In West Virginia, we are blessed to have so many fishing opportunities that the possibilities can seem endless. That’s where I am here to help. Being a lifelong fisherman, primarily because I grew up on the banks of a truly great smallmouth river, the Elk, maybe I can offer a few tried-and-true adventures for your next free weekend day.
Walking and wading a stream for trout or smallmouth bass: We have legendary streams throughout our mountains with every opportunity from stocked trout, native trout and holdover wild browns to smallies. The cool thing about walking and wading is you don’t need much equipment and you are very mobile. I grew up wading creeks with an old pair of sneakers, a Ziploc bag with a few baits and a rod and reel my dad didn’t mind if I broke.
From the Elk River to the Greenbrier to the Bluestone, we would find a shoal and spend an hour or so wading in the current catching plenty of fish. We often kept things interesting by taking a side trip to a trout stream nearby for a change of pace. I have fond memories of wet-wading for trout and can still recall vividly how cool the water felt on my legs and how cool it was to be in the mountains with the crisp air and low humidity catching trout under blue-bird, sunny skies.
Float fishing: With a little planning, a couple of cars for transportation and some paddling or rowing knowledge, float fishing one of our rivers is a heck of a lot of fun and a very effective way to put some serious numbers of fish in the boat. Float fishing has been my go-to for years and a technique that has proven over and over a crowd favorite.
From canoes, jon boats and fishing kayaks to rafts outfitted for whitewater, a scenic section of the river can be magical. Make sure you match the vessel to the section of water for the most fun and safety. If you don’t have the gear, we are blessed to have many great liveries and outfitters to accommodate all the logistics. A guided float on the New River is simply hard to beat and can be, at times and the right water levels, magical.
Lock, dams and falls: Destination fishing below a natural or man-made obstruction is often a great opportunity to catch a wide range of different species. Walleye, musky, bass, stripers, white bass, catfish and lunker carp can be targeted during different times of the year.
I always plan a few days at the base of a falls to target something off my normal go-to species. It is fun, different and highly productive with some simple bait choices. Kanawha and Sandstone Falls come to mind as well as some of the locks and dams on our major waterways.
Lakes: If you are blessed to own a bass boat, or better yet you have a buddy who owns one and is looking for some company, spending a day on the water is simply cool.
There is no doubt why bass fishing from a boat is popular across the country. It’s easy and very effective. A trip to one of our legendary lakes -- Sutton, Burnsville, Stonewall, Summersville, Lake Stephens -- and a host of others are waiting for you to launch. Throw in some of the smaller impounds dotted across the state and your days on the water are limitless.
Farm ponds: When my children were little and I was trying to get them active in the outdoors, I drove many back roads in search of a secret pond full of bluegills and bass. I managed to find a few and, to be completely honest, a farm full of fish is hard to beat for a sunny afternoon fishing adventure.
If you have a secret pond, you are blessed. If you don’t, I suggest locating one and keeping it under your hat for a very special day trip with a cooler full of snacks and drinks, and a whale of a good time will certainly follow.
I hope that this little exercise might be of service the next time the fishing bug bites you. Good luck!