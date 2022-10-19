I often heard it stated by early-season bowhunters, “Find the acorns, find the bucks.”
While I do believe that is a smart philosophy to generally go by, not every year is the same when it comes to food sources readily available to game animals.
For example, I initially hung ladder stands on my hillside farm on oak flats. Sure, we move and adjust the stands every year before the season, but the reality is the stands aren’t very far from where we originally placed them.
In fact, the reason they still are there is they have proven over the years to be a productive place and a way to hunt for deer. In short, they have a good track record.
That is if the oak trees produce a decent crop of acorns.
In years when the acorn mast is considered down, we try and ensure deer movement by planting wildlife food plots — blends of plants such as clover, oats, wheat, turnips and leafy greens. By having natural foods as well as farming areas for wildlife, we are trying to level out the foods available for the game animals not only for the overall health of the animals but also to try and influence their movement.
But what happens in a year where the mast — wild fruits and nuts — hit in tremendous numbers? It can be tricky for hunters to locate and pattern wild game animal movement.
Let’s look at it this way: If you have a tree stand hanging in the only oak tree that produced a substantial acorn crop on your hunting grounds, you are where the deer are going to be sometime during the day to feed. If every oak tree in the county produced a significant acorn crop, the deer have many options to choose from come dinner time and your only hope is that you have chosen a particular tree or area that has the most delicious acorns around. Good luck.
To be honest, heavy acorn mast years are tricky at the farm — deer can simply be anywhere the acorns are and seem to be in no real hurry in their movements. They are simply hard to pattern.
In preparation for your hunts this fall, perhaps taking a look at the 2022 Hunting Outlook and Mast Survey from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources might be a great place to start your planning.
The annual survey provides details about the abundance of mast produced by 18 species of trees and shrubs and their predicted impacts to West Virginia’s wildlife.
“White and chestnut oak production was up dramatically above last year and also above the long-term average,” said Chris Ryan, supervisor of game management services in the DNR’s Wildlife Resources Section.
“White oak acorns are some of the most preferred wildlife foods in West Virginia and they will have an impact on wildlife movements and hunters’ harvests this fall.”
“Soft mast production was down in 2022 after a tremendous crop in 2021,” according to a news release announcing the survey. “However, most species were close to their long-term averages. Hunters should do plenty of scouting but will reap the benefits if they can find apple trees that produced a good crop this year. Locating good, natural foods can increase a hunter’s odds of success.”
The report, at wvdnr.gov/mast-survey, provides information on several game species, including black bear, white-tailed deer, squirrels, wild turkeys and more.
The report was compiled by the DNR’s Wildlife Resources Section with the help of volunteers and other agencies.