I have written about this before, but the memory popped up again today. Maybe I was thinking of my dad, maybe it was because of my buddy’s Brittany Spaniel bird dog, or maybe simply because I was hunting pheasants — I can’t be certain and have no real way of knowing, and, to be honest, it doesn’t matter.
This memory popped up in my brain and I recall these words:
On the wall of my childhood home hung a mounted depiction of a flying bird that was a result of my father’s hunting trip with his bird dog Daisy. The bird was a ring-necked pheasant. The fact that my father had an animal mounted on the living room wall made my fascination with the bird even greater. In fact, it was the only animal mount in our home.
That ring-necked pheasant was part of my childhood, and I can still hear my father’s words about the story of the hunt and his dog in my mind. The allure of pheasants and the people who hunt them was and still is very intriguing to me. My lifelong passion for hunting dogs is a direct result of that mount and my father’s hunting story.
This past week, a group of friends gathered at a lodge in South Dakota to enjoy one another’s company and to watch some of the best sporting dogs in the world doing exactly what they love doing — running, flushing and retrieving pheasants.
This is a trip I look forward to each year for just those reasons. It is a timestamp in life to discuss things that bring each one of us joy — old dogs that are still hunting hard, young pups that are learning as they go to figure out the game, old friends, new acquaintances and, of course, lots of discussion about shotguns and shot shells.
Sprinkle all of these in an area of the country that knows how to celebrate the sporting lifestyle, the bird and working dogs placed in a setting of rolling grasslands dotted with trees and small creek bottoms and the experience is worth every cent of the price paid to do so.
I leave South Dakota every year totally satisfied with all things wingshooting even if I shot very well or poorly — it simply doesn’t matter. I simply fall head over heels for sporting dogs and wingshooting every year during the hunt. I also fall in love with pheasants and how to best hunt them.
Or maybe it was remembering the old, mounted bird of my youth or the romantic tradition of wingshooting over dogs — I’m not sure. But I do know that I felt a connection to the sport and a feeling that I belonged there at that moment in time. With my father’s words ringing freshly in my ears, his hunting story is now part of my hunting story.
I hope to add to this memory for many years to come by inserting new chapters alongside the old chapters that take me back to my childhood home with the mounted pheasant on the wall. Maybe I should get a bird to mount as well. Who knows? It may cause an emotion in a young hunter that starts a curiosity about the bird and the sporting lifestyle that lasts a lifetime.
It sure did for me.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.