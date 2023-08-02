Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

2023 West Virginia Department of Commerce submitted photo.jpeg
In the small West Virginia town where I grew up, there was a barber shop right on the banks of the Elk River. Beside that shop was an old metal truss-style bridge that allowed access from one side of the river to another. The town was on both sides of the river, and the bridge was the connection.

For those of us who fish, the barber shop served as not only a place to get your hair cut but also the connection from the older folks in the shop to fishing stories. With the river as a backdrop, many tales were told of trophy-sized fish, in great detail, which included conversations about smallmouth bass, musky, walleyes and catfish.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

