In the small West Virginia town where I grew up, there was a barber shop right on the banks of the Elk River. Beside that shop was an old metal truss-style bridge that allowed access from one side of the river to another. The town was on both sides of the river, and the bridge was the connection.
For those of us who fish, the barber shop served as not only a place to get your hair cut but also the connection from the older folks in the shop to fishing stories. With the river as a backdrop, many tales were told of trophy-sized fish, in great detail, which included conversations about smallmouth bass, musky, walleyes and catfish.
On a rare occasion, the term “state record” would be used, and to a young, knobby-kneed boy like me, the term sounded amazing. In fact, at that young impressionable age, catching a state-record fish in my town’s waters seemed like the ultimate prize in the fishing world. How could it get any better?
In my early fishing career, and even today, my mind reminds me every time I go fishing that today could just be the day that I catch a state record and get my name associated with a record, published in the papers, and in the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources book of state records. After nearly 40 years of fishing hard, I haven’t even come close.
Sure, there have been some great fish that got my heart racing, thinking I was at least in the ballpark – spotted bass, yellow perch, carp and a few massive smallmouth bass found in the New and South Branch, but they all fell short of the mark.
So, when the WVDNR recently published that one of our state’s anglers had not only broken a state fishing record, but he had also done it twice – my ears perked up.
According to the announcement, a year after breaking the record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia, Allen Burkett of Moorefield has done it again.
Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDNR announced the record-breaking catch, which weighed in at a massive 37.5 pounds and measured 40.43 inches. Burkett, who caught the fish July 20 at South Mill Creek Lake in Grant County, set the previous record in June 2022. Burkett was fishing from the shore with bluegill cut bait.
The previous record channel catfish, also caught by Burkett at South Mill Creek, weighed 36.96 pounds and was 40.59 inches long. Before then, West Virginia’s largest channel catfish record stood for 17 years.
Both of Burkett’s record-breaking catches were measured by WVDNR district fishery biologist Brandon Keplinger.
I would like to personally congratulate Allen on an amazing feat -- not to mention the fact he did it twice. I look forward to hearing the news and comments of others the next time I go get my hair cut at the barber shop.
Anglers who believe they have caught a potential record-breaking fish should report the catch to the WVDNR for verification. Fish that do not qualify as a state record may still qualify for a trophy citation. For more information, visit WVdnr.gov/fishing/state-records.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.