Last week, my career responsibilities carried me far away from my West Virginia home. When this occurs, my mind always tends to drift in thoughts of our hills, hollers and the waters of home — especially in the spring.
I tend to get a little homesick and sentimental about home during my planned absences. Please have grace with me as I recall memories of home.
Spring in our mountains is simply magical and there is no place on Earth I would rather be when the turkeys are gobbling, the trout are frisky, smallmouth bass are energetic to please and the spring flowers and ramps are enjoying the sunshine and rain to the fullest.
I could go on and on about the spring mountains of West Virginia and how we, as outdoorsmen and women who cherish the lifestyle, are simply blessed to be able to live, work and have fun in our amazing playground.
With spring gobbler season right around the corner, opening April 17 and running through May 21 with youth days of April 15 and 16, it is no wonder my mind is flashing into view memories of hunting the famed game bird.
I suspect I am not alone in doing so, and a quick scroll through my social media feeds proves my theory is correct with the number of turkey calls, vests and hunting gear being shared across the platforms.
This will be my 33rd consecutive spring gobbler season. Although that may sound like many years to most, it seems like only yesterday my brother and I were walking in the woods at daybreak full of wonder about a bird and how best to hunt him.
As I get older, that memory has not only become stronger in the details of that morning, but many aspects have strengthened -- the colors are more vivid, the sounds more lively and the smells of spring more fragrant.
That’s the thing about this game animal: It gets in your blood and tends to stay there. The feeling of electricity of the bird in full strut and the lightning strike of its gobble as it pierces the woods at daylight as the hunt begins to unfold right in front of you is simply worth the price of the ticket to be in the show.
No matter how early you had to get up, how long the drive to your hunting grounds, how steep the hillside you had to climb in the dark, and no matter how many excuses you had to give your boss or your significant other to cover your tracks for the particular morning’s time in the woods.
Somehow, whether you were successful or got outfoxed by a bird, the bird always makes the effort worth it. It simply has a way to get in your thoughts and under your skin and a way to wiggle into your soul.
Spring gobbler season in West Virginia is coming soon. It is time to make grand preparations for the occasion. I for one simply cannot wait for the opening bell to ring. I am excited more today than I was 33 years ago, and I can only hope the excitement continues for another 30 years.
I have a strong feeling that will not be a problem.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.