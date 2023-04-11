Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Redbud in bloom - a sign of spring in the mountains.jpeg
Buy Now

One of my favorite hunting and fishing authors is Robert C. Ruark, the famed writer of many classic books and articles. In his book, "The Old Man and the Boy,” he described the morning in the woods well, simply and perfectly.

He wrote, “It is wonderful to smell the morning. Anybody who’s been around the woods knows that the morning smells one way, high noon another, dusk still another, and night most different of all, if only because the skunks smell louder at night. Morning smells fresh and flowery and a little breezy, and dewy and spanking new.”

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Tags

Recommended for you