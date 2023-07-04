Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

venison burgers on a backyard grill.JPEG
Buy Now

This time of year, many hunters are dreaming of chasing elk, mule deer or antelope in western states this fall. To make that dream a reality, many states require hunters to put in for a lottery draw for tags based on the hunt unit desired.

In a few states, you can buy over-the-counter tags, but if you hunt enough out west, chances are you are going to need to put your name in the hat if you want to draw a tag in a coveted area.

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Tags

Recommended for you