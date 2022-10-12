Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After 30 consecutive yearly seasons, I am comfortable stating that I am a turkey hunter.

In those 30 years or so, I have hunted the wild turkey both in the fall and in the spring here at home as well as in several states across this great land.

Stories you might like

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Tags

Recommended for you