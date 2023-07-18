This time of year, it is easy for my thoughts on fishing to be turned toward trout.
The bugs are flying around, there has been plenty of water in the creeks lately, and the trout are very eager to please. Being blessed to live in a state that has so much water and so many miles of creeks and streams that hold trout, my options to scratch the trout-bug itch are numerous.
Some streams hold leftover stocked trout. Some streams hold big brown trout that have been wild since they were stocked as little, tiny fingerlings. Some streams have wild, reproducing trout. And some streams hold great populations of native brook trout.
Although a trout is a trout, how and where you fish for them can vary greatly in your approach. This time of year, fly fishing is our go-to for trout.
My gang of trout bums love to try out new waters and new techniques (well, new to some) in search of trout. They also love to try new flies, new ways to present the fly to the fish and their new favorite, abnormal water conditions such as after a summertime rainstorm, when the runoff rises the creek and turns the water off-colored or stained.
I grew up a nymph fisherman, and it is a hard habit to break — primarily because I like to catch fish. Nymphing for trout requires the basic rig of one or more flies (tandem rig) tied to a length of tippet, the very small line that connects your flies to your leader that allows the flies to drift naturally in the water column with less of a chance to disturb spooky fish.
The goal is to present the fly in the most natural of ways to actively feeding fish that eat aquatic insects that look like your flies. “Matching the hatch” is a term often used by those who fly-fish for trout when they get lucky and use a fly that is identical to the current aquatic insects in the creek that the trout are patterning for food.
If you get it right, it’s game on. Get it wrong, and you still may catch fish on occasion, but not as consistently as matching your fly to the present feeding conditions in the creek.
Your flies should be drifted as naturally as possible toward where you think the fish are. It sounds complicated, but after successfully catching a trout or two, it becomes very natural and easy.
There are also, thanks to summertime, plenty of land insects flying around, as well as bugs that live primarily in the creeks. Things like bees and grasshoppers (both considered terrestrial flies) and adult, winged aquatic insects that hatch or emerge out of the water and fly around (referred to as dry flies) can keep the angler busy trying to mimic.
I must admit, catching a trout on a dry fly is a very cool way to go — primarily because, like fishing topwater for smallmouth, you get to see the strike as the fish takes it off the top of the water’s surface.
But then some like to fish with streamers — flies that imitate other fish food, such as baitfish, leeches and crayfish — not actual bugs, immature fly nymphs or dry flies. They are considered attractor flies, in hopes that they will attract a trout into biting it.
After a large rainstorm, my band of trout bums suggested we hit our local brown trout creek in search of large trout hidden in the murky, rainwater-stained creek. Streamers are big baits and require a different technique of casting and retrieving the lure by stripping the fly line back to you, giving life to the imitation fly. Unlike dry-fly fishing or using nymphs, which require a soft, very realistic presentation, streams are loud and in your face.
I was game to go along with the young bucks on their journey. And after landing a handful of fish and seeing a few giant trout chasing our streamers, I began to fall in line with their thinking. Many trout were landed, and the big ones that got away were enough to keep the conversation of streamers and big water alive until the next time we see conditions present themselves again.
Summertime and fishing — they go well together. Summertime, wading knee-deep in cool waters searching for trout and the bugs they are feasting on, gives a new life to fishing this time of year.
As far as streamer fishing is concerned, I’ll keep you posted. Until then, I’ll be tying on a nymph rig in search of tight lines and hungry trout.