Trout on a streamer fly.JPG
This time of year, it is easy for my thoughts on fishing to be turned towards trout. The bugs are flying around, there has been plenty of water in the creeks lately, and the trout are very eager to please. Being blessed to live in a state that has so much water and so many miles of creeks and streams that hold trout, my options to scratch the trout-bug itch are numerous.

Some streams hold leftover stocked trout. Some streams hold big brown trout that have been wild since they were stocked as little, tiny fingerlings. Some streams have wild, reproducing trout. And some streams hold great populations of native brook trout. Although a trout is a trout, how and where you fish for them can vary greatly in your approach.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

